Israel breaches key pact with actions in Gaza: EU

Brussels: The European Union says there are “indications” that Israel’s actions in Gaza are violating human rights obligations in the agreement governing its ties with the EU, according to its findings seen by The Associated Press.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas presented the review to foreign ministers of the 27-member bloc in Brussels on Monday, leading at least one country to openly propose suspending the agreement.

“There are indications that Israel would be in breach of its human rights obligations under Article 2 of the EU-Israel Association Agreement,” according to the review by the EU’s diplomatic corps, the European External Action Service.

Suspending ties would require a unanimous decision Germany and Hungary that tend to back Israel.

Countries like the Netherlands, Ireland and Spain have been vocal in their support for the Palestinians.