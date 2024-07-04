Israel approves plans for nearly 5,300 new homes in West Bank settlements

Jerusalem: An Israeli anti-settlement monitoring group says the government has approved plans to build nearly 5,300 new homes in settlements in the occupied West Bank.

It is the latest move by Israel’s hard-line government to beef up the settlements as part of a strategy to cement Israel’s control over the West Bank and prevent the establishment of a future Palestinian state.

Peace Now says the government’s Higher Planning Council approved or advanced plans for 5,295 homes in dozens of settlements.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is dominated by settlers and their supporters. He has placed a former settler leader, Bezalel Smotrich, in charge of settlement policy.

COGAT, the Israeli defense body that oversees the planning council, referred questions to Netanyahu’s office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israel’s Cabinet was to convene on Thursday to discuss Hamas’ latest response to a US-backed proposal for a phased cease-fire in Gaza, as diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the nine-month war stirred back to life after a weekslong hiatus.