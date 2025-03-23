Israel approves 13 new West Bank settlements amid war

Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip): Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have killed Hamas leader Salah Bardawil along with his wife, according to the group. Hospitals in southern Gaza reported receiving 24 more bodies overnight, including women and children. The Palestinian Red Crescent said it lost contact with medics responding to the attacks, with some reportedly wounded. Israel has not commented but says it targets militants and holds Hamas responsible for civilian casualties due to its operations in densely populated areas.

Meanwhile, Israel’s cabinet has approved 13 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, increasing the total to 140, according to anti-settlement group Peace Now. The newly recognised settlements will now receive independent budgets and elect local governments.

Protests erupted in Israel on Sunday over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the war and his move to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet security service. Hundreds gathered outside his office in Jerusalem, demanding change. “I’m worried for the future of this country. And I think it has to stop. We have to change direction,” said protester Avital Halperin.

Gaza’s Health Ministry states that 50,021 Palestinians have been killed and over 113,000 injured since the war began, including 673 deaths since Tuesday when Israel resumed bombardment following the collapse of the ceasefire.

The ministry reports that 15,613 children are among the dead, with 872 under the age of one.

It does not distinguish between civilians and combatants but claims women and children make up over half of those killed. Israel says it has killed approximately 20,000 fighters but has not

provided evidence.

The ceasefire, which began in January, had temporarily paused over a year of fighting triggered by Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and saw 251 taken hostage.

During the truce, 25 Israeli hostages and the bodies of eight others were exchanged for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Humanitarian aid increased but was later cut off by Israel to pressure Hamas.

Talks on the ceasefire’s next phase never began as Israel withdrew after Hamas rejected proposals. Meanwhile, Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen launched a missile at Israel. agencies