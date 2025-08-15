Israel announces West Bank settlement

MillenniumPost
BY Agencies15 Aug 2025 12:36 AM IST

Maale Adumim: Israel’s far-right finance minister announced approval of contentious new settlement construction in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Thursday, which Palestinians and rights groups worry will scuttle plans for a future Palestinian state by effectively cutting the West Bank into two separate parts.

The announcement comes as many countries, including Australia, Britain, France, and Canada said they would recognise a Palestinian state in September.

