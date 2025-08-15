Israel announces West Bank settlement

Maale Adumim: Israel’s far-right finance minister announced approval of contentious new settlement construction in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Thursday, which Palestinians and rights groups worry will scuttle plans for a future Palestinian state by effectively cutting the West Bank into two separate parts.

The announcement comes as many countries, including Australia, Britain, France, and Canada said they would recognise a Palestinian state in September.

“This reality finally buries the idea of a Palestinian state, because there is nothing to recognise and no one to recognise,” said Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich during a ceremony on Thursday.

“Anyone in the world who tries today to recognize a Palestinian state — will receive an answer from us on the ground,” he said. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not publicly comment on the plan on Thursday, but he has touted it in the past.

Development in E1, an open tract of land east of Jerusalem, has been under consideration for more than two decades.