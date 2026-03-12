‘Israel 7th largest arms exporter’

Jerusalem: Propelled by growing demand for air defence systems, Israeli defence industries have registered impressive gains, surpassing Britain to become the 7th largest global arms exporter during 2021-25, according to a report.

Israel’s leading news portal ‘Times of Israel’, in a detailed report based on the findings of the Swedish research institute SIPRI, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, on Tuesday reported that India remains Israel’s largest purchaser of defence equipment.

According to SIPRI, Israel exports arms primarily to India (56%), Germany (21%), and the US (7.8%), the report said.

SIPRI published its global arms export and import report on Monday.