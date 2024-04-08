Islamabad HC rejects Imran Khan-led party’s plea to postpone Senate polls

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court on Monday rejected a plea by jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s party to delay the elections of chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate, scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

Five senators from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Monday filed the petition and claimed the current Senate was incomplete as the polls

for the upper house of Parliament were not held in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the holding

of election for the chairman and his deputy would be “unconstitutional”.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq decided to hear the petition despite objections raised by the register because the Peshawar High Court was hearing a similar petition.