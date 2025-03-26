‘ISIS is greatest threat to Russia’s security’

Islamabad: Russia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Albert P Khorev on Tuesday identified ISIS as the greatest threat to Russia’s national and regional security, a media report said.

He told the Express Tribune that Afghanistan’s efforts to combat militancy were inadequate but attributed it to economic challenges and prevailing security conditions in the country.

The Russian Ambassador was speaking at The Express Tribune at its Peshawar office.

Khorev identified ISIS as the greatest threat to Russia’s national and regional security, stating that Moscow is closely monitoring the situation and working with regional partners under the ‘Quartet’ format to counter terrorism. Khorev also highlighted Russia’s collaboration with regional countries under the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) to eliminate militancy. He reaffirmed Moscow’s support for in tackling militant threats,

