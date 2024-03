Islamic State militants attacked villagers collecting truffles in eastern Syria on Wednesday, killing at least 18

people and leaving dozens injured and missing, opposition activists and pro-government media said.

It was one of the deadliest attacks by the Islamic State group in the area in more than a year, they said.

The attack occurred in a desert area near the town of Kobajeb, in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour that borders Iraq.