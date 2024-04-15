IS-linked attackers kill 11 people, torch vehicles in Congo

Kinshasa: Extremist-linked rebels attacked villages in eastern Congo over the weekend, killing at least 11 people, torching vehicles and taking possessions, a local official said.

The attacks occurred Saturday and were reported by the local mayor on Sunday.

Allied Democratic Forces rebels with ties to the Islamic State group have long operated in the border area near Uganda.

The United Nations said earlier this month that almost 200 people have been killed there this year.

In one area, 11 bodies were recovered from four different places in the commune of Mulekera, according to the mayor, Ngongo Mayanga.