IS group-allied militants kill dozens in eastern Congo

Goma: Militants allied with the Islamic State group in eastern Congo have killed at least 41 people in several villages in North Kivu province, the national government said Monday, as residents openly wondered why security forces weren’t protecting them.

The statement said Friday’s attacks were carried out by Allied Democratic Forces militants in the villages of Masala, Mahihi and Keme.

Local civil society members asserted that the true toll was higher, with as many as 80 killed. A civil society official in the area said the militants appeared to be expanding their operations.