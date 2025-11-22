IS-backed rebels killed 89 people in multiple attacks in eastern Congo:UN

Goma: An Islamic State-backed rebel group killed 89 people during attacks on multiple villages in eastern Congo, the UN peacekeeping mission in the country said Friday.

In the village of Byambwe, around 60 kilometers (37 miles) west of the town of Lubero, the Allied Democratic Forceskilled at least 17 people in a hospital on Saturday, including 11 women receiving care in a maternity ward.

“Violence committed against civilians, including in medical facilities, may constitute war crimes and serious violations of international humanitarian law,” said Bruno Lemarquis, the acting head of the UN mission, known as MONUSCO. The attacks by the ADF took place in the Bapere and Baswaghga local administrative areas, in the Lubero territory in North Kivu province, between Nov 13 and Nov 19.