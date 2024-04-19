IS and AL-Qaeda listed among terrorist financing threats to NPOs in South Africa

Johannesburg: The Islamic State and its affiliates in Africa as well as Al-Qaeda are among five organisations identified as posing a risk to Non-Profit

Organisations (NPOs) in South Africa in a report made public by the government on Friday.

The others named in the report titled ‘Terrorist Financing Risk

Assessment for the Non-Profit Organisation Sector in South Africa’ are Al-Shabaab and its affiliates in Africa, including Al-Sunnah Wa

Jama’ah; Nigerian terrorist groups, including

Boko Haram and MEND; and domestic right-wing extremists in South

Africa.