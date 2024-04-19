IS and AL-Qaeda listed among terrorist financing threats to NPOs in South Africa
Johannesburg: The Islamic State and its affiliates in Africa as well as Al-Qaeda are among five organisations identified as posing a risk to Non-Profit
Organisations (NPOs) in South Africa in a report made public by the government on Friday.
The others named in the report titled ‘Terrorist Financing Risk
Assessment for the Non-Profit Organisation Sector in South Africa’ are Al-Shabaab and its affiliates in Africa, including Al-Sunnah Wa
Jama’ah; Nigerian terrorist groups, including
Boko Haram and MEND; and domestic right-wing extremists in South
Africa.
Next Story