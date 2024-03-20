Ireland’s Indian-origin PM Leo Varadkar resigns

Ireland’s Indian-origin Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar, on Wednesday sent shockwaves across the country by announcing his sudden resignation citing “personal and political reasons”, triggering a leadership contest.

Varadkar said he believed a new leader “will be better placed than me” to gain seats for his party Fine Gael in the next general election, scheduled for next year.

“My reasons for stepping down now are personal and political, =but mainly political... After seven years in office, I don’t feel I’m the best person for that job anymore,” said Varadkar. “There are loyal colleagues and good friends contesting local European elections, and I want to give them the best chance possible. On a personal level, I’ve enjoyed being Taoiseach... However, politicians are human beings and we have our limitations. We give it everything until we can’t anymore. And then we have to move on,” he said.