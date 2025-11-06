Ireland offers support for police reform in Bangladesh

DHAKA: Ireland has expressed its willingness to share experience and expertise in police reform to support Bangladesh’s ongoing efforts to strengthen accountable and rights-based governance following the July 2024 uprising.

According to a post made by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, non-resident Ambassador of Ireland to Bangladesh, Kevin Kelly, and

Baroness Nuala O’Loan, the first Police Ombudsman in Northern Ireland, made the proposal as they called on Muhammad Yunus in State Guest House Jamuna on Wednesday.

Baroness O’Loan, who is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, served as Northern Ireland’s Police Ombudsman for seven years following the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which marked the end of a prolonged period of conflict in the country.

She led the office during a formative phase in Northern Ireland’s history when new mechanisms of police accountability and public trust were being established.

“Ireland’s own post-conflict experience offers valuable lessons in patience, inclusion, and the long-term nature of institutional reform,” Baroness O’Loan noted.

“We are here to share grounded experience on realistic timelines for sustainable change,” she added.

Baroness O’Loan was accompanied by Fionnuala Gilsenan, Director of the Peace and Stability Unit at Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Sarah Cooke, was also present during the meeting. Chief Adviser Professor Yunus warmly welcomed Ireland’s initiative and expressed appreciation for the country’s continued engagement in supporting Bangladesh’s reform and transition processes.

“We highly value Ireland’s support in ensuring that our ongoing transition remains peaceful, democratic, and accountable,” Professor Yunus stated.

The Chief Adviser also sought the cooperation of Ambassador Kelly, who is based in New Delhi, in addressing the spread of disinformation ahead of Bangladesh’s forthcoming national election in February 2026.

Ambassador Kelly reaffirmed Ireland’s commitment to deepening its partnership with Bangladesh, noting that both nations share a strong commitment to peace, justice, and democratic values.