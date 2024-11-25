Iraq’s population grew to 45.4 mn according to first survey in decades

Baghdad: Preliminary results from an Iraqi national census, the first in nearly 40 years, show that the population has grown to 45.4 million, the prime minister said on Monday.

The nationwide population census, carried out earlier this month, is a step aimed at modernising data collection and planning in a country long impacted by conflict and political divisions.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said on Monday that initial results showed the country’s population has reached approximately 45.4 million people. In 2009, an unofficial count estimated the population at 31.6 million.

The gender distribution according to Monday’s initial results shows a nearly even split, with males making up 50.1 per cent of the population and females 49.8 per cent of the population.

The act of counting the population, the first in 37 years, is contentious in Iraq, with profound implications for the country’s resource distribution, budget allocations and development planning. Minority groups also fear that a documented decline in their numbers will bring decreased political influence and fewer economic benefits in the country’s sectarian power-sharing system.

By order of Iraq’s federal court, the census excluded questions about ethnicity and sectarian affiliation, focusing solely on broad religious categories such as Muslim and Christian. The last nationwide census in Iraq was held in 1987. Another one held in 1997 excluded the

Kurdish region.