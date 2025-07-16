Iraqi oil field on fire after drone strike during attacks in Kurdish region

Baghdad: An oil field in Iraq’s Dohuk province was set ablaze Tuesday after being struck by a drone.

It is the latest in a series of similar attacks launched recently against oil facilities in northern Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack came the same day Iraq signed an agreement with the oil field’s operator, US-based HKN Energy Ltd, for investment in a field at another location.

HKN Energy confirmed in a statement that “an explosion occurred” Tuesday morning at one of its production facilities in the Sarang field in Dohuk province. “All personnel have been safely accounted for, and no injuries have been reported,” it said. “However, the facility remains on fire, and emergency response teams are actively working to contain the situation.” It said the cause of the explosion was under investigation and that operations were suspended.

The recent attacks have heightened tensions between the central government in Baghdad and regional Kurdish authorities. The strikes have caused material damage but no casualties.

The Kurdish region’s Ministry of Natural Resources said in a statement that Tuesday’s explosion was caused by a drone strike and that it came after an attack on the Khurmala oil field, in Irbil province, on Monday.

The ministry said it “strongly condemns and denounces these acts of terrorism against the Kurdistan Region’s vital economic infrastructure”.agencies