Iraqi oil field on fire after drone strike during attacks in Dohuk

Baghdad: An oil field in Iraq’s Dohuk province was set ablaze Tuesday after being struck by a drone.

It is the latest in a series of similar attacks launched recently against oil facilities in northern

Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack came the same day Iraq signed an agreement with the oil field’s operator, US-based HKN Energy Ltd, for investment in a field at another location.

HKN Energy confirmed in a statement that “an explosion occurred” Tuesday morning at one of its production facilities in the Sarang field in Dohuk province.

“All personnel have been safely accounted for, and no injuries have been reported,” it said.

“However, the facility remains on fire, and emergency response teams are actively working to contain the situation.”