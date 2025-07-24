Iraqi governor resigns after deadly mall fire

Baghdad: The governor of an Iraqi province where a fire in a shopping mall killed more than 60 people resigned Wednesday.

The fire last Wednesday tore through a newly opened shopping centre in the town of Kut in Wasit province. While an investigation is ongoing, officials and residents have said that lack of safety measures in the building exacerbated the tragedy.

Provincial Gov Mohammed al-Miyahi said he had resigned “in honour of the blood of the martyrs,

as they are in need of a gesture that may soothe part of their deep wounds, and in loyalty to them and to the people of this province”. The provincial council elected a new governor, Hadi Majid Kazzar. The fire had sparked widespread public anger, with families of the victims demanding the governor’s dismissal and that others responsible for negligence be held accountable.