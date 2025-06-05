Iran’s supreme leader criticises US proposal in nuclear talks

Dubai: Iran’s supreme leader on Wednesday criticised an initial proposal from the United States in negotiations over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme, though he stopped short of entirely rejecting the idea of agreement with Washington.

The remarks by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei coloured in the red line expressed over recent days — one that says Tehran refuses to give up enriching uranium in any possible deal with the US.

That demand has been repeatedly made by American officials, including President Donald Trump, though it remains unclear just how much US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff brought it up in his initial proposal to Iran.

But what Khamenei did not say in his speech matters as well. He didn’t reject the talks, which Iran views as crucial for its economy to lift some the crushing economic sanctions it faces.

Khamenei also did not insist on any specific level of nuclear enrichment. Iran now enriches uranium up to 60 per cent — a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who has led the talks with Witkoff, said Tehran soon will offer its response to the US Khamenei’s speech Wednesday at the mausoleum of Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini may serve as a preview.

“If we had 100 nuclear power plants while not having enrichment, they are not usable for us,” Khamenei said.