Iran's president defies US demands but apologises for strikes on neighbours

Dubai: Iran's president said on Saturday that a demand by the United States for an unconditional surrender is a “dream that they should to take to their grave.” President Masoud Pezeshkian made the statement in a prerecorded address aired by state television. He also apologised for Iran's attacks on regional countries, insisting that Tehran would halt them and suggesting they were caused by miscommunication in the ranks. His statement aired after repeated attacks on Saturday morning on Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.