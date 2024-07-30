Iran’s new President sworn in

Tehran: Iran swore in the country’s new president on Tuesday, with the reformist politician and heart surgeon Masoud Pezeshkian pledging that his administration will keep trying to remove economic sanctions imposed by the West over Tehran’s controversial nuclear program.

Pezeshkian delivered a speech after taking his oath in a ceremony at the parliament in Tehran, Iran’s capital. He said he considers the normalisation of economic relations with the world to be Iran’s inalienable right.

“I will not stop trying to remove the oppressive sanctions,” he said. Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Sunday officially endorsed Pezeshkian, urging him to prioritise neighbours, African and Asian nations as well as countries that have “supported and helped” Iran in Tehran.