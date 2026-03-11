Iran's joint military command says banks and financial institutions are now a target in Mideast

Dubai: A joint Iranian military command said on Wednesday that banks and financial institutions are now a target in the Middle East. The Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters issued a statement identifying the targets. It came after Iranian media reported staff at a bank in Tehran had been killed in Israeli-American airstrikes. The threat would put at risk, particularly Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, which is home to many international financial institutions, as well as Saudi Arabia and the island kingdom of Bahrain.