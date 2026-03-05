Iran's foreign minister says US 'will come to bitterly regret' precedent set after sub sank frigate

Dubai: Iran's foreign minister said Thursday that America “will come to bitterly regret (the) precedent it has set” after a US submarine sank an Iranian frigate off the coast of Sri Lanka. The comment by Abbas Araghchi represents the first Iranian government acknowledged of the sinking of the IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean. Araghchi made the comment on X, saying “the US has perpetrated an atrocity at sea, 2,000 miles away from Iran's shores.” “Frigate Dena, a guest of India's Navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning,” he wrote. “Mark my words: The US will come to bitterly regret (the) precedent it has set.”