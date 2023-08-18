Iran’s FM visits Saudi Arabia’s crown prince

Dubai: Iran’s foreign minister met Friday with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as part of his visit to the kingdom, a sign of how the two countries are trying to ease tensions after years of turmoil. Images of Iran’s top diplomat, Hossein Amirabdollahian, sitting with Prince Mohammed would have been unthinkable only months earlier, as the longtime rivals have been engaged in what officials in both Tehran and Riyadh have viewed as a proxy conflict across the wider Middle East.

The prince even went as far as to compare Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to Adolf Hitler at one point in 2017.