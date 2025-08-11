Iran’s defence chief in Iraq to discuss security agreement

Baghdad: The head of Iran’s top defence body visited Iraq Monday to discuss a security agreement between the two countries, described as important, though details remain scant.

Iraq, which has managed to stay on the sidelines as military conflicts raged nearby for almost two years while balancing relations with Iran and the US, had accused Israel of using its airspace to launch strikes on the Islamic Republic during a 12-day war in June and filed a complaint to the UNSC. Iraq’s government also tried to restrain local Iran-linked armed groups from entering the fray at the time.