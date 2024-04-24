Iranian Prez to arrive in SL to unveil Uma Oya project

Colombo: Iranian President Dr Ibrahim Raisi is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka on Wednesday to unveil the multi-purpose Uma Oya hydroelectric power project developed with Tehran’s assistance in the south-eastern Uva province of the island nation.

Raisi will arrive at the Mattala International Airport at 9:30 am (local time) and proceed to unveil the project whose construction started in 2011 under Iranian development assistance of USD 500 million.

The project will add 120 megawatts of hydroelectric power to Sri Lanka’s national grid and supply water to 15,000 acres of paddy fields during the two harvesting

seasons while also addressing the drinking water needs of the Uva region.

The Iranian leader will then proceed to Colombo.