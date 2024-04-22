Iranian Prez Raisi and Pak PM Sharif agree on joint efforts to eradicate terrorism

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Monday agreed on joint efforts to eradicate terrorism as they discussed ways to promote cooperation between their countries, months after the two neighbours carried out tit-for-tat air strikes against alleged terrorist hideouts on rival lands.

Raisi, the first head of state of any country to visit Pakistan after the February 8 general elections, was welcomed by PM Sharif at the Prime Minister House where the Iranian leader inspected the Guard of Honour.

During their talks, President Raisi and Prime Minister Sharif agreed on joint efforts to eradicate terrorism, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

It added that the two leaders also held discussions to increase trade and communication links between their countries. Addressing a joint press conference, Iranian President Raisi said that the existing bilateral trade volume was “not acceptable” and added that Iran and Pakistan have decided to increase the trade volume to USD 10 billion.

“We are committed to strengthening relations at high levels....Economic and trade volume between Iran and Pakistan is not acceptable. We have decided as a first step to increase trade volume between our two countries to $10bn,” Raisi said. On his part, Sharif called for strengthening Pak-Iran ties despite challenges. “We have to keep this relationship strong despite the challenges we both face,” he said.

Sharif said he had detailed discussions with President Raisi on “religious, cultural, diplomatic, investment, and security matters” during their meeting. He described Raisi as an “ocean of political intelligence and wisdom”, and said Iran would progress further under his leadership.

“Pakistan and Iran can prosper and our borders can see progress,” Sharif said, expressing hope that the shared border can adapt for trade and business.

He expressed hope for the relationship between the neighbours to be “firm and stable”, noting that today was an opportunity to “make this friendship a happy and prosperous one”.