Iranian President vows to listen to protesters

Dubai: Iran’s president says officials will listen to protesters, but rioters are trying to “destroy the entire society” as demonstrations sweep across the Islamic Republic.

The comments from Masoud Pezeshkian represent a hardening tone from the reformist leader, who so far has been unable to assuage the public, as anger over the country’s ailing economy exploded into a direct challenge to the nation’s theocracy.

“People have concerns, we should sit with them and if it is our duty, we should resolve their concerns,” Pezeshkian said.

“But the higher duty is not to allow a group of rioters to come and destroy the entire society.”

Iranian state television aired an interview with the president on Sunday. It had suggested it would be aired Saturday, but ended up not airing it.