Iranian petrochemical plant hit by Israeli airstrike in South Pars

Tehran: Israel struck a key petrochemical plant at Iran’s massive South Pars natural gas field and killed two paramilitary Revolutionary Guard commanders on Monday, potentially challenging a new 45-day ceasefire proposal for Tehran and the United States as President Donald Trump’s ultimatum looms within hours.

The gas field attack was aimed at eliminating a major source of revenue for Iran, Israel said. The field is critical to Iran’s electricity production, but the strike appeared to be separate from Trump’s threats to target power plants and bridges if Tehran doesn’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz to all shipping traffic.

Iran’s grip on the strait has caused oil prices to surge and shaken the world economy.

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz described “a powerful strike on the largest petrochemical facility in Iran.” The gas field shared with Qatar is the world’s largest and sits under the Persian Gulf. Iranian state media confirmed the attack and blamed the US and Israel.

The White House did not immediately comment, though Trump was set to speak to journalists Monday afternoon, his first public appearance since Wednesday.

He had been relatively quiet during the rescue of downed US aviators in Iran.

After Israel’s attack on the field in March, Trump said Israel would not attack it again but warned that if Iran continued striking Qatar’s energy infrastructure, the United States would “massively blow up” the field.

Trump’s deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is set for Monday night Washington time. Egyptian, Pakistani and Turkish mediators have sent

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff a proposal calling for a 45-day ceasefire and the reopening of the strait, two Mideast officials told The Associated Press.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private negotiations.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told journalists in Tehran that messages are being exchanged with mediators but “negotiations are entirely incompatible with ultimatums, crimes, and threats of war crimes.”