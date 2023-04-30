Iranian Parl sacks minister over alleged mismanagement

Tehran: Iran’s parliament voted on Sunday to fire the country’s industries minister over alleged mismanagement amid widespread dissatisfaction with the government.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said 162 of 272 lawmakers present voted in favour of dismissing Reza Fatemi Amin. The chamber has 290 seats. Fatemi Amin survived a previous impeachment in 2022.

The decision came following discussion among lawmakers and government officials who questioned the minister.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi defended Fatemi Amin saying all the fields related to the minister’s portfolio showed growth.