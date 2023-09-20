Iranian Parl passes stricter headscarf law

Iran’s parliament on Wednesday approved a bill to impose heavier penalties on women who refuse to wear the mandatory Islamic headscarf in public and those who support them.

The move came just days after the anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the

morality police for violating the country’s dress code.

The 70-item bill extends punishments to business owners who serve women not wearing the

mandatory headscarf, known as hijab, and activists who organise against it.