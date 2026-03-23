Iran state TV hit in strike, 1 killed as Israel launches new wave of attacks

Dubai: Tensions in the Middle East intensified on Monday after Iran warned it would shut down the Strait of Hormuz entirely and strike energy and water infrastructure across the region if the United States attacks its power facilities. The warning followed US President Donald Trump’s threat to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if the strait is not reopened within 48 hours. At the same time, Israeli forces destroyed the Qasimiyah Bridge in southern Lebanon, prompting President Joseph Aoun to describe the move as a possible precursor to a ground invasion. Hostilities between Iran, the US, and Israel continue to escalate, with Israel also intercepting additional Iranian missiles.

Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran, saying the US would target the country’s power plants—beginning with the largest—if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened without any threats. In a post on Truth Social, he warned that failure to comply within the given timeframe would lead to decisive military action against Iran’s energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces said its Air Force has launched a series of strikes in Tehran, focusing on key infrastructure linked to Iran’s regime.

Among other developments, Qatar reported that a military helicopter crashed in its waters during routine operations due to a technical failure. In another incident, a projectile triggered an explosion near a bulk carrier about 15 nautical miles off the coast of Sharjah in the UAE, though all crew members were reported safe. Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry said three ballistic missiles were detected near the Riyadh region. Additionally, an Iranian missile strike in Arad injured 84 people, according to reports citing Israeli emergency services.