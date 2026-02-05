‘Iran seizes 2 foreign oil tankers in Persian Gulf’

Dubai: Iran seized two foreign oil tankers

in the Persian Gulf on Thursday, state television reported, claiming the vessels had been smuggling fuel.

The report did not provide a nationality of the tankers or say what flag they were flying under.

Gen. Heidar Honarian Mojarrad, a regional commander with the Revolutionary Guard’s navy,

said the tankers had been carrying about 1 million litres of fuel (about

6,300 barrels), including diesel and were seized near

Farsi island and transferred to Bushehr.

Fifteen crew members on board the two tankers are “in custody ofjudicial bodies,” he said, without providing their nationalities.