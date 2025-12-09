Iran says second flight of Iranian deportees, carrying 55, has left US

Lagos: The apparent leader of a failed coup in Benin was on the run and the fate of hostages remained unclear a day after a group of soldiers attempted to overthrow the government of the West African nation.

The soldiers calling themselves the Committee for Refoundation stormed the national television station Sunday morning. Led by Lt Col Pascal Tigri, eight soldiers appeared in a broadcast announcing the removal of President Patrice Talon, dissolution of the government and suspension of state institutions.

By Sunday afternoon, the coup was foiled by Benin’s military, supported by

Nigerian air and ground forces, which launched attacks against fleeing mutineers. At least a dozen soldiers were arrested while others remained at large Monday. Tigri’s whereabouts were not known.

Calm returned Monday to Cotonou, Benin’s administrative centre, with soldiers on the streets. Talon described the coup late Sunday as a “senseless adventure” and said the situation was under control.

He vowed to punish mutineers and ensure the safety of hostages, including some believed to be senior military officers. He did not disclose their identities, and it was not clear how many

were held.