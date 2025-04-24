Iran says new US energy sanctions show ‘lack of goodwill’

DUBAI: New U.S. sanctions against Iran’s energy sector point to Washington’s “lack of goodwill and seriousness” over dialogue with Tehran, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday ahead of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks this weekend.

On Tuesday, Washington targeted an Iranian liquified petroleum gas, opens new tab magnate with sanctions, which fall within the scope of President Donald Trump’s "maximum pressure" campaign and its objective to drive Iranian oil exports to zero. “The continued imposition of sanctions against various economic sectors of Iran is in clear contradiction with the U.S. claim for dialogue and negotiation and indicates the lack of goodwill and seriousness of the U.S. in this regard,” Esmaeil Baghaei said in a statement

shared on Telegram.

On a visit to Beijing where he met Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Iran’s state media it was too early to judge the outcome of talks, which he said were going in the right direction.