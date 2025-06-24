Iran reports attacks despite Trump's ultimatum to Israel

Two explosions were reported in Tehran on Tuesday, according to the judiciary-linked Mizan news agency and the Shargh newspaper. The blasts occurred shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump urged Israel to refrain from bombing Iran, following the announcement of a ceasefire earlier in the day. Confirming the truce, Trump declared that a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was now "in effect." In a post on his Truth Social platform, he wrote: "ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly 'Plane Wave' to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect!" His comments came shortly after he told reporters at the White House that he was "really unhappy" with Israel for violating the agreement