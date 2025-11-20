Iran releases Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, crew

Dubai: Iran on Wednesday released a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker with all its 21 crew members aboard days after Tehran seized the ship without explanation, the vessel’s managers said.

Tehran had no immediate comment on the release of the Talara, which marked the first ship seizure by Iran in months. The Middle East remains tense after its 12-day war in June with Israel and as concerns remain over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear programme.

Cyprus-based Columbia Shipmanagement said the crew “are safe and in good spirits”.

“We have informed their families, and the vessel is now free to resume normal operations,” the firm said.

It added that “no allegations were made against the vessel, her crew and the vessel’s managers and owners”.

Ship-tracking data analysed by The Associated Press showed the Talara travelling away from Iran.

On Friday, Iran’s military seized the vessel as it traveled through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil traded passes. The ship had been travelling from Ajman, United Arab Emirates, onward to Singapore.

The US Navy has blamed Iran for a series of limpet mine attacks on vessels that damaged tankers in 2019, as well as for a fatal drone attack on an Israeli-linked oil tanker that killed two European crew members in 2021.