Iran opens registration for the June Presidential election after Raisi’s death

Dubai: Iran opened a five-day registration period Thursday for hopefuls wanting to run in the June 28 Presidential election to replace the

late Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash earlier this month with seven others.

The election comes as Iran grapples with the aftermath of the May 19 crash, as well as heightened tensions between Tehran and the

United States, and protests including those over the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini that have swept the country.

While Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 85, maintains final say over all matters of state, presidents in the past have bent the

Islamic Republic of Iran toward greater interaction or increased hostility with the West.

The five-day period will see those between the ages of 40 to 75 with at least a master’s degree register as potential candidates.

All candidates ultimately must be approved by Iran’s 12-member Guardian Council, a panel of clerics and jurists ultimately overseen by Khamenei.

That panel has never accepted a woman, for instance, nor anyone calling for radical change within the country’s governance.