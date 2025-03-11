Iran open to nuclear militarisation with US

Tehran: Iran said Sunday it would consider negotiations with the United States if the talks were confined to concerns about the militarisation of its nuclear programme.

In a statement posted on X, the country’s UN mission said: “If the objective of negotiations is to address concerns vis-à-vis any potential militarisation of Iran’s nuclear programme, such discussions may be subject to consideration.”

A day earlier, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had rejected talks with the US, because he said they would be aimed at imposing restrictions on Iran’s missile programme and its influence in the region.

Khamenei’s remarks came a day after President Donald Trump acknowledged sending a letter to him seeking a new deal with Tehran to restrain its rapidly advancing nuclear programme.

Khamenei said US demands would be both military and related to the regional

influence of Iran.