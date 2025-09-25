‘Iran likely carried out an undeclared missile test’

Dubai: Iran has likely carried out an undeclared missile test at its Imam Khomeini Spaceport, satellite photos analysed by The Associated Press showed Thursday, underlining Tehran’s effort to maintain its weapons programme despite the 12-day war with Israel in June.

Iran has not formally acknowledged the test last week, carried out at a circular pad that has hosted other major launches by the country’s civilian space programme. A single lawmaker in Iran’s parliament, however, claimed, without offering evidence, that Tehran tested a possible intercontinental ballistic missile.

The test and the claim raise concerns that Iran may be trying to expanding the reach of its missiles as tensions remain high ahead of United Nations sanctions, which are likely to be reimposed this weekend.