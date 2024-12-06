Iran launches heaviest space payload into orbit

Manama: Iran said Friday it conducted a successful space launch, the latest for its programme the West alleges improves Tehran’s ballistic missile programme.

Iran conducted the launch using its Simorgh programme, a satellite-carrying rocket that had had a series of failed launches, at Iran’s Imam Khomeini Spaceport in rural Semnan province. That’s the site of Iran’s civilian space programme.

The Simorgh carried what Iran described as an “orbital propulsion system,” as well as two research systems to a 400-kilometre orbit above the Earth. A system that could change the orbit of a spacecraft would allow Iran to geo-synchronize the orbits of its satellites. Tehran has long sought that ability.

Iran also put the payload of the Simorgh at 300 kilograms, heavier than its previous successful launches.

There was no immediate independent confirmation the launch was successful. The US military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.