Iran launches "barrage of missiles" after Israel-US attack, explosions in UAE, Qatar, Saudi

Iran and Israel traded missiles on Saturday morning after Tel Aviv, with the help of the US, launched a preemptive attack on Tehran - pushing the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation and further dimming hopes for a diplomatic solution. The Pentagon dubbed the strikes on Tehran as "Operation Epic Fury" - in a flashback to 2025's "Midnight Hammer".

Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed in the joint strikes, claimed Israel. In retaliation to the attack, Iran launched a "barrage of missiles" towards Israel, the Israeli military said. "The Aerial Defense Array is currently identifying and intercepting threats. Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. At this time, the IAF is operating to intercept and strike threats where necessary to remove the threat," it said in a post on X.

Explosions were heard in the UAE's Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Qatar's Doha, and Saudi Arabia's Riyadh hours after Israel and the US conducted joint attacks on Iran, plunging the Middle East into a new conflict.

Two Abu Dhabi residents told the news agency AFP that they heard the blasts. Explosions were also heard in Doha and Riyadh, AFP reported. In Abu Dhabi, the UAE Air Force and the US Air Force share the Al Dhafra Air Base. Dubai's Jebel Ali Port is the US Navy's largest port of call in the Middle East that regularly hosts American aircraft carriers and other vessels.

In Doha, the 24-hectare Al Udeid Air Base is the forward headquarters for US Central Command.

The US reportedly has over 2,000 soldiers in Saudi Arabia, with some of them being stationed roughly 60 km south of Riyadh, at Prince Sultan Air Base. The base supports US Army assets, including Patriot missile batteries and Terminal High Altitude Area Defence systems. US Fleet Struck In Bahrain Bahrain also said that a missile attack targeted the US Navy's 5th Fleet headquarters in Manama. "The Fifth Fleet's service centre was subjected to a missile attack. We will provide you with details later," Bahrain's National Communication Centre said in a statement.

The US Navy's Fifth Fleet area of responsibility includes the Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean. Several US ships have their home port in Bahrain, including anti-mine vessels and logistical support ships.

Sirens were also sounded in Jordan.

Kuwait also said its air defence was "engaged with incoming missiles". Qatar, Saudi On Iran Strikes

Qatar said it successfully intercepted the "attacks" targeting them. "No damage has been reported, according to the initial field assessment. No casualties or material damage were recorded in residential areas," the Ministry of Interior said in a statement on X.

It also urged the public to avoid approaching, touching, or moving any unidentified objects or debris. BSaudi Arabia condemned "in the strongest terms the treacherous Iranian aggression". It said strikes were the "blatant violation of the sovereignty" of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan. It also warned Tehran of "grave consequences".

Israel, US Attack Iran

The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, with the first apparent strike happening near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. President Donald Trump said that the US had begun “major combat operations in Iran". and the Pentagon dubbed the strikes "Operation Epic Fury".