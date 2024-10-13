Iran indirectly threatens US forces against operating in Israel

Jerusalem: Iran on Sunday warned the US to keep its military forces out of Israel.

The comments came in a post on the social platform X and referred to the possibility that the US might send one of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense systems to Israel.

A move of the complex system, known by the acronym THAAD, to Israel would involve the deployment of soldiers to operate it.

Israel has been escalating its campaign against Hezbollah with waves of heavy airstrikes across Lebanon and a ground invasion at the border after a year of exchanges of fire. Israel is now at war with Hamas in Gaza and Hamas’ ally Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who do not say how many were fighters but say women and children make up more than half of the fatalities.