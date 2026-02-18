Iran has weapon to send warship to bottom of sea, says Khamenei

Dubai: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivered a series of sharply worded warnings aimed at the United States and President Donald Trump on Tuesday, escalating rhetoric amid continued tensions between Tehran and Washington.

In remarks posted on X and reinforced by public statements, Khamenei challenged repeated assertions by the US administration about American military dominance.

“The US President keeps saying that they have the strongest military force in the world,” Khamenei said. “The strongest military force in the world may at times be struck so hard that it cannot get up again.”

The Iranian leader also directly addressed Washington’s naval deployments in the region, suggesting that US warships operating near Iran could be vulnerable. “The Americans constantly say that they’ve sent a warship toward Iran. Of course, a warship is a dangerous piece of military hardware. However, more dangerous than that warship is the weapon that can send that warship to the bottom of the sea,” he warned.

Khamenei further responded to Trump’s past comments on US-Iran relations, invoking the long-standing standoff between the two countries.

“The US President has said that for 47 years, the United States hasn’t been able to eliminate the Islamic Republic. That is a good confession,” Khamenei said. “I say, ‘You, too, will not be able to do this.’”