Iran fires live missiles into Strait of Hormuz in drill as a new round of nuclear talks begins

Geneva: The US and Iran are holding their second round of talks about Iran’s nuclear programme Tuesday in Geneva as the United States ramps up its military presence in the Middle East and Iran holds large-scale maritime exercises.

As the talks began, Iranian media announced that Iran had fired live missiles towards the Strait of Hormuz. Iran had announced a maritime military exercise on Monday in waterways that are crucial international trade routes through which 20 per cent of the world’s oil passes. The semi-official Tasnim news agency, which

is close to the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, said missiles launched inside Iran and along its coast had struck their targets in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state TV reported Tuesday that the negotiations with the US will be indirect and will focus only on Iran’s nuclear programme, not domestic policies including its bloody crackdown on protesters last month.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to use force to compel Iran to agree to constrain its nuclear programme. Iran has said it would respond with an attack of its own. Trump has also threatened Iran over its deadly crackdown on recent nationwide protests. The first round of talks February 6 were held in Oman, a sultanate on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.