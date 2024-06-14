Iran expands nuclear capacities; faces criticism: IAEA

Dubai: Iran has started up new cascades of advanced centrifuges and plans to install others in the coming weeks after facing criticism over its nuclear programme, the United Nations’ atomic watchdog said Friday. The US called the moves “nuclear escalations”.

Spinning up new centrifuges further advances Iran’s nuclear programme, which already enriches uranium at near-weapons-grade levels and boasts a stockpile enough for several nuclear bombs if it chose to pursue them.

However, the acknowledgement from the International Atomic Energy Agency did not include any suggestion

Iran planned to go to higher enrichment levels amid wider tensions between Tehran and the West as the Israel-Hamas war rages in the Gaza Strip.

The IAEA said its inspectors verified Monday that Iran had begun feeding uranium into three cascades of advanced IR-4 and IR-6 centrifuges at its Natanz enrichment facility.

Cascades are a group of centrifuges that spin uranium gas together to more quickly enrich the uranium.