Iran executes person accused of spying for Israel

Dubai: Iran executed a person convicted of spying for Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad in the city of Qom, the official judiciary news agency reported Sunday.

The sentence was carried out early Saturday after the Supreme Court upheld the ruling and a request for a pardon was denied, the Mizan news agency said.

The report didn’t identify the person, but said that the individual was accused of “intelligence cooperation with the Zionist regime” and found guilty of “corruption on Earth” and “enmity against God” — crimes punishable by death under Iran’s Islamic penal code. Mizan said that the person began contacts and cooperation with Israeli intelligence services in October 2023 and was arrested four months later, in February 2024.

The defendant had allegedly provided sensitive information to Mossad and carried out missions inside Iran on behalf of Israeli intelligence, according to the report. No further details about the nature of the alleged espionage or the date of the person’s arrest were made public.

Iran’s judiciary has repeatedly described such executions as necessary to safeguard national security, particularly amid what Tehran calls Israel’s “infiltration and sabotage operations.”

The execution in Qom, home to a sacred Shiite shrine about 120 kilometres south of the capital Tehran, follows a recent series of similar cases involving alleged cooperation with Israel.

On October 4, Iran executed six people accused of conducting bombings and armed attacks in Khuzestan Province while allegedly working

with Mossad. agencies