Iran executes man convicted of spying

Tehran: Iran executed a man convicted of spying for Israel’s Mossad, state media reported Wednesday.

The official IRNA news agency identified the man as

Ali Ardestani, saying he relayed sensitive information to Mossad officers in return for financial rewards in the form of cryptocurrencies.

The report said the man confessed to the spying charges and that he had hoped to receive a million-dollar reward as well as a British visa.

It called Ardestani a “special operative force of Israel” and said he gave images and footage of “special places” to Mossad agents.

IRNA did not elaborate about the time and place of his detention.

The report said Israel recruited Ardestani online, adding that his case went through legal procedures, both in primary courts and the country’s Supreme Court.