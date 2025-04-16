Iran confirms second round of nuclear talks with US will be in Rome

Dubai: President Masoud Pezeshkian’s announcement late Tuesday regarding Mohammad Javad Zarif comes as Iran prepares for a second round of negotiations with the United States over its rapidly advancing nuclear programme.

Iran confirmed Wednesday that the next round of nuclear talks with the United States will be held in Rome after earlier confusion over where the negotiations would be held.

The announcement by Iranian state television came as Iran’s president formally approved the resignation of one of his vice presidents who served as Tehran’s key negotiator in its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, just as the head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog arrived in the Islamic Republic on Wednesday. President Masoud Pezeshkian’s announcement late Tuesday regarding Mohammad Javad Zarif preceded the state TV announcement.